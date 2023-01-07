 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Alfred Tougaw

HUDSON FALLS — Robert Alfred Tougaw, 82, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Born on April 18, 1940, he was the son of the late Leonard and Genevieve (Donovan) Tougaw.

Service are private at the convenience of the family. Robert will be laid to rest in the family plot at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

