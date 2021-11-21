QUEENSBURY — Robert A. Blanchard, 71, born March 1, 1950, passed away on November 4, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital after a long courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, LeeAnn; two daughters; two stepchildren and several grandchildren.

He also leaves behind his brothers and sisters; nieces; nephews and his extended family. We will always remember his family members that passed before him.

Bob was always there to lend a helping hand and will be missed by all who knew him. He is finally at peace.

As per Bob’s request, there will be no services and burial will be private for the family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.