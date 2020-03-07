Richard Roemer Barnwell

Jan. 15, 1933 — March 4, 2020

HAGUE — Richard Roemer Barnwell, 87, of Hague, New York, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born in Buffalo, New York, Jan. 15, 1933, the son of the late Albert and Helen (Roemer) Barnwell.

Prior to his retirement, Richard was employed by the State of New York as Supervisor of Vocational Education.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Carol (Ross) Barnwell; two sons, Michael Barnwell, and Scott Barnwell (Naomi); four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.

