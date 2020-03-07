Richard Roemer Barnwell
Jan. 15, 1933 — March 4, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
HAGUE — Richard Roemer Barnwell, 87, of Hague, New York, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born in Buffalo, New York, Jan. 15, 1933, the son of the late Albert and Helen (Roemer) Barnwell.
Prior to his retirement, Richard was employed by the State of New York as Supervisor of Vocational Education.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Carol (Ross) Barnwell; two sons, Michael Barnwell, and Scott Barnwell (Naomi); four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Barnwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.