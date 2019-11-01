{{featured_button_text}}

DIAMOND POINT — Richard (R.J.) S. Jenne, 68, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 27, with his daughter by his side at Albany Medical Center as a result of irrecoverable injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Calling hours, to which relatives and friends are invited to attend, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Gleason Funeral Home, 730 Union St., Schenectady.

Rick's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes scattered off the coast of Cape Cod, where he made fond memories with his daughter. Rick will be greatly missed but his memory and the legacy he left will remain intact forever.

