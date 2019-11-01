DIAMOND POINT — Richard (R.J.) S. Jenne, 68, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 27, with his daughter by his side at Albany Medical Center as a result of irrecoverable injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Calling hours, to which relatives and friends are invited to attend, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Gleason Funeral Home, 730 Union St., Schenectady.
You have free articles remaining.
Rick's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes scattered off the coast of Cape Cod, where he made fond memories with his daughter. Rick will be greatly missed but his memory and the legacy he left will remain intact forever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.