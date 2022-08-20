Richard P. Worth

GANSEVOORT — Richard P. Worth passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at his home in Gansevoort.

He was born on December 29, 1959, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Joyce (Losaw) and Charles Worth.

Richard was survived by his nine siblings: Sandra and Scott Beaberger of Warrensburg, Nancy and Doug Plude of Virginia Beach, VA, Charles and Sandy Worth of Fayetteville, NC, Robert and Cindy Worth of Adams, TN, Ronald and Donna Worth of St. Robert, MI, Joan Hoag and Roger McAusland of Hudson Falls, Jeff Worth of Raeford, NC, Terry Worth of Fort Edward, and Paula Sergant of Acworth, GA. Along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Southside Cemetery, town of Moreau.

In lieu of flowers to Richard’s memory may be made to the Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Dept., 1870 Route 32N, Gansevoort, NY, 12831 and Adirondack Vets House, Inc., 26 Pine St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. For online condolences and to view Bruce’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfunerahome.com.