{{featured_button_text}}

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Raydeen C. Doty, 94, of Winter Springs, Florida, passed away on May 2, 2019. Raydeen was just 27 days shy of her 95th birthday.

Born on May 2, 2019 in Glens Falls and had a long career in the school system, managing the cafeteria and creating new lunches for the children.

Left to mourn her loss is her son, Richard V. Doty Sr. and his wife, Diane; her grandson, Richard V. Doty Jr. and his wife, Tonya; her grandson, Trevor Doty; and several nieces and nephews.

The Rite of Committal will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Paul's Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments