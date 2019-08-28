WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Raydeen C. Doty, 94, of Winter Springs, Florida, passed away on May 2, 2019. Raydeen was just 27 days shy of her 95th birthday.
Born on May 2, 2019 in Glens Falls and had a long career in the school system, managing the cafeteria and creating new lunches for the children.
Left to mourn her loss is her son, Richard V. Doty Sr. and his wife, Diane; her grandson, Richard V. Doty Jr. and his wife, Tonya; her grandson, Trevor Doty; and several nieces and nephews.
The Rite of Committal will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Paul's Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.