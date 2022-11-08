 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
QUEENSBURY — Ralph J. Celeste, 86, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Fort Hudson Health Care Facility.

Funeral services for both Ralph and Gail will be held 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the funeral home.

