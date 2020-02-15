Peter James Sanders
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Peter James Sanders, 54, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at his home.
In addition to his mother, Joanne (Corriveau) Varney, Peter was predeceased by his stepfather, Dale Varney.
Left to cherish his memory include his father, James Sanders and his wife, Sally; his sisters, Karen LaPlant of Cohoes, Sandy Sanders of South Glens Falls, Mary Schempp of Wilton and Donna Sanders of South Glens Falls; the Corriveau and Cimo families of Fort Edward; and one lovey and cuddly kitty, Pirate.
At Peter’s request there will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
