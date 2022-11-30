Peter D. Cheeney

HUDSON FALLS — Peter D. Cheeney, 73, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at the Stratton VA Hospital in Albany, NY following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

A spring burial at the Gerald B.H. Saratoga National Cemetery will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.