GLENS FALLS — Paul William Metz, 90, passed away peacefully in his home, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 with his family by his side.

A private graveside service will take place place at Saint Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

