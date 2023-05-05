Paul Randolph Garand

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Paul Randolph Garand, 76, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Dec. 20, 1946, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Andrew and Dorothy (Garrow) Garand.

Paul enjoyed his job at Native Lace and Textiles in Glens Falls. He also enjoyed watching TV, listening to music, and cars.

In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his brother, Andrew Garand.

Left to cherish his memory include his brother, Richard Garand, his sister, Nancy Gregory, and his lifelong girlfriend, Valarie Greene.

At Paul’s request there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.