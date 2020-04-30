× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Paul J. ‘Horn’ Giovanni

April 25, 1922 — April 28, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Paul J. “Horn” Giovanni, 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at The Pines in Glens Falls.

Born April 25, 1922 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Basil and Christina (Castino) Giovanni.

Paul proudly served his country in the US Army during World War II in the Pacific Theater.

He was employed at the Warren County Municipal Center for many years, retiring in 1984.

In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his brother, Frank Giovanni; and his sisters, Millie LaSorsa, Jennette Crissey and Edith Campanaio.

Left to cherish his memory are several nieces and nephews, and many friends he made over the years.

Due to the current health crisis, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Giovanni as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.