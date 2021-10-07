 Skip to main content
Patricia J. Harris
SCHROON LAKE — Patricia J. Harris, 61, passed away suddenly Saturday October 1, 2021. She leaves her son Bryan Harris, her daughters: Nicole Green and Kylie Dimick; and five grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 2:00 till 3:00 PM at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US Rt. 9, Schroon Lake, NY. For more information visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.

