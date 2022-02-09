GLENS FALLS — Nina A. Dever, 71, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in an accident in Glens Falls with her beloved sister by her side.
A graveside ceremony will be announced in the spring at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street.
Nina’s sister Sue would like to extend the most grateful thanks to everyone who assisted at the scene of the accident, as well as the whole Glens Falls community, for their warmest compassion, support and generous contributions.
Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
