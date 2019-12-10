{{featured_button_text}}

Myron H. Ducharme

Dec. 26, 1936 — Dec. 7, 2019 QUEENSBURY — Myron H. Ducharme, 82, of the Cedars on Evergreen Lane passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side.

Born the day after Christmas in 1936, he was the son of Myron and Shirley (Stiles) Ducharme.

Myron married his beloved Wanda Bushey just before his 56th birthday. Together they have spent their time, in most recent years, pastoring local churches.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will follow in the spring at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

