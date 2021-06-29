Mildred Goff
WHITEHALL — Mildred Goff who passed away on April 2, 2020 and Charles Goff who passed away on June 19, 2018, will have a visitation from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall. Rite of Committal will follow the Mass in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall. Also interred at the time will be their daughter Vickie Drinkwine who passed away on August 4, 2019.
