Michael Scott Sanders

FORT ANN — Michael Scott Sanders, 29, of Fort Ann, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Friends may call on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Jon Hawkins, of New Life Baptist Church in Hudson Falls, officiating.

Burial will follow the funeral service, at Moss St. Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.