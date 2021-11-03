Michael J. Oddy
GLENS FALLS — Michael J. Oddy, 69, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, after a brief illness.
Born June 5, 1952, in Glens Falls, Michael was the son of the late Herbert and Helen (Putnam) Oddy.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, and watching football.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Corey, Michael and Robert Oddy; sister, Nancy (Jerry) Beckwith of Queensbury; brothers: Peter Oddy of Queensbury and Mark Oddy of Glens Falls; also, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be no services.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice and to Michael’s very close friends, Kenny and Butch.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.