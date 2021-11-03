Michael J. Oddy

GLENS FALLS — Michael J. Oddy, 69, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, after a brief illness.

Born June 5, 1952, in Glens Falls, Michael was the son of the late Herbert and Helen (Putnam) Oddy.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, and watching football.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Corey, Michael and Robert Oddy; sister, Nancy (Jerry) Beckwith of Queensbury; brothers: Peter Oddy of Queensbury and Mark Oddy of Glens Falls; also, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be no services.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice and to Michael’s very close friends, Kenny and Butch.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.