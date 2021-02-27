Michael A. Fannelli

QUEENSBURY—Michael A. Fannelli, 60, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Ellis Hospital.

Michael was born on June 6, 1960 in Miami, FL to Joseph and Theresa (Sinatra) Fannelli.

A graveside service will take place in the future at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, NY.

Condolences may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804 or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.