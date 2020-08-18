You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Merrilyn Ann Pulver-Moulthrop
0 entries

Merrilyn Ann Pulver-Moulthrop

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DURKEETOWN — Merrilyn Ann Pulver-Moulthrop, 74, of Durkeetown, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Colchester, Vermont.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Union Cemetery, Fort Edward with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates, officiating.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway in Fort Edward. Due to the state's regulations we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. Upon arrival we ask you touch base with the parking lot attendant and remain in your vehicle until you are able to enter. Masks and social distancing are required.

To view Merrilyn's full obituary, Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Merrilyn Pulver-Moulthrop as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News