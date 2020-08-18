DURKEETOWN — Merrilyn Ann Pulver-Moulthrop, 74, of Durkeetown, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Colchester, Vermont.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Union Cemetery, Fort Edward with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates, officiating.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway in Fort Edward. Due to the state's regulations we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. Upon arrival we ask you touch base with the parking lot attendant and remain in your vehicle until you are able to enter. Masks and social distancing are required.
To view Merrilyn's full obituary, Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.