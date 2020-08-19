DURKEETOWN — Merrilyn Ann Pulver-Moulthrop, 74, of Durkeetown, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Colchester, Vermont.
Besides her parents and her first husband David, who passed away on Sept. 4, 2003 and her second husband Thomas Moulthrop, who passed away on Jan. 21, 2017, she was also predeceased by her siblings, Dolores Secor and Frank Noonan.
Left to cherish her memory include her brother, Wilber "Bill" Noonan; her children, Robert Pulver, Richard Pulver (Cory), Tina Pulver Burt (Jason); her stepchildren, Scott Moulthrop and Todd Moulthrop; her grandchildren, Sara, Lindsey, Lauren, Braiden and Mason Pulver, Jamie and Brianna Burt, Braydon and Casey Moulthrop; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. Due to the state's regulations we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. Upon arrival we ask you touch base with the parking lot attendant and remain in your vehicle until you are able to enter. Masks and social distancing are required.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates, officiating.
To view Merrilyn's full obituary, Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.