Mary Lou Benack
Mary Lou Benack

Mary Lou Benack

GRANVILLE — Mary Lou Benack, 78, passed away on September 24, 2021 at Indian River Nursing Home.

Graveside services will be held privately for the family.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com

