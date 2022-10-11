Mary Kathy Sokol
ARGYLE — On September 28, 2022, Mary Kathy Sokol “Cathy” took rest from these worldly cares and joined her cherished family and friends in heaven’s glorious and eternal life.
A Mass in Cathy’s honor will be held in May 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 391 Delaware Ave., Albany, NY 12209. Time and date will be provided at a later time. Friends and family will be greatly welcomed.
Cathy will be laid to rest at a private family burial in the Old Stone Fort, Schoharie, NY.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
