FORT ANN – Mary Chaplin, 87, of Fort Ann, went into the arms of the Lord, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility.
Everyone is welcome to attend the Rite of Committal 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Fort Ann Cemetery in the Village of Fort Ann.
Memorial donations may be sent to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
