MOREAU — Marlene M. DeLong, 67, passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital. She was the widow of Chris J. DeLong.
Born in Whitehall, she was the daughter of Howard and Velma Gonyeau.
She was retired from Pleasant Valley Infirmary.
She is survived by her sisters, Diane Dickenson (husband, Karl) and Melissa Liebl (husband, Gary); her sons, Robert Gonyeau and Lyle DeLong; daughter-in-law, Jamie DeLong and grandson, Cole; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Festus.
There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are in the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.
To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
