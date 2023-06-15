Mark T. O’Sick
HUDSON FALLS — Mark T. O’Sick, 52, following a long and difficult battle with cancer, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 11, 2023, with his brother, Michael and uncle Stephen at his side.
Relatives and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward NY 12828.
A memorial service will be conducted by Reverend, Bill Church of the Pine Knolls Alliance Church at the funeral home following the calling hours.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward NY 12828. To read the full obituary and to leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
