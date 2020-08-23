Mark Banovic

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Mark Banovic passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at St. Peter’s Hospital.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY (518-584-5373).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 at St. Mary’s Church, 167 Milton Ave. in Ballston Spa by Reverend Francis Vivacqua, Pastor.

Burial will be private. Face masks/coverings will be required. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.

