LAKE GEORGE — Marguerite T. Brown, 95, of Lake George, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on July 7, 2019, with her loving son and daughter-in-law at her side.

Survivors include her son, Malcolm Brown and his wife, Kim, of Lake George; daughter, Charlise Brown of Jersey City, New Jersey; and her loving walking partner and canine companion, Lela.

Calling hours will be held 4:30 to 6 p.m. with a memorial service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

For a complete obituary, please visit the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home website at sbfuneralhome.com.

