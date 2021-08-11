Margaret L. Flewelling
FORT EDWARD — Margaret L. Flewelling, 72, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Left to cherish her memory include her children: William Flewelling, Jr. and his wife Victoria, Christopher Flewelling and his wife Juanita, Jamie Flewelling and his wife Rainey, Tonya Santaniello and her husband Peter; stepdaughter, Linda Skellie; siblings: Beverly Fish, Catherine Farrand and her husband Dale, Kenneth “Uncle Pete” Billings, Jr., Sheila Fish and her husband Bill; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Margaret’s request there will be no calling hours.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To view Margaret’s full obituary, Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12809.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.