Margaret L. Flewelling

FORT EDWARD — Margaret L. Flewelling, 72, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: William Flewelling, Jr. and his wife Victoria, Christopher Flewelling and his wife Juanita, Jamie Flewelling and his wife Rainey, Tonya Santaniello and her husband Peter; stepdaughter, Linda Skellie; siblings: Beverly Fish, Catherine Farrand and her husband Dale, Kenneth “Uncle Pete” Billings, Jr., Sheila Fish and her husband Bill; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Margaret’s request there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

