Marcelline E. Lizewskie

QUEENSBURY — Marcelline E. Lizewskie, 84, passed away on June 10, 2022, at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Plattsburgh, NY.

She was born Jan. 2, 1938, in Long Branch, NJ. In 1960, she married Henry “L”, who predeceased her in 1990.

She is survived by her two sons, Mark of Harrisburg, PA and Peter of Seattle, WA; also surviving are her sisters: Kathleen Talbot and Eileen Fanning, both of Saranac Lake, NY.

A graveside service was held on June 14, 2022, in Queensbury, NY.

Memory donations may be made in “Marcie’s” name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.