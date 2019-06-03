{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Madeline C. Campbell, 77, of Ryder Avenue, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Madeline was the devoted mother of Mary VanLew, Barbara Campbell, Betty Adams, James R. Campbell and John Campbell.

A celebration of Madeline's life will be later in the summer at the Minerva town beach.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Hoe, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Donations in Madeline's memory may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Part St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. To view Madeline's full obituary, please visit www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

