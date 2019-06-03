SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Madeline C. Campbell, 77, of Ryder Avenue, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Madeline was the devoted mother of Mary VanLew, Barbara Campbell, Betty Adams, James R. Campbell and John Campbell.
A celebration of Madeline's life will be later in the summer at the Minerva town beach.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Hoe, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Donations in Madeline's memory may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Part St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. To view Madeline's full obituary, please visit www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
050319-gln-obt-deathnotices
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.