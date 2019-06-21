{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — Lorraine Westcott passed away at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs June 18, 2019 at the age of 91. Lorraine was born in Piercefield, in September 1927.

Lorraine was predeceased by husband Hubert; son, John, daughter Louise; and brothers, George and Bob Benware.

Lorraine is lovingly remembered by her children, Joseph, James, Thomas and Laurie, also nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

At Lorraine's request there will be no formal service or visitation, a celebration of life is being planned. The family suggests that memorial donations can be made in Lorraine's name to The Friends of Grant Cottage and The Nature Conservancy, Adirondack Chapter.

