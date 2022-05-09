Lois I. Kilburn
QUEENSBURY — Lois I. Kilburn, 91, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, after a brief illness.
Born Nov. 28, 1930, in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Camilla (Rasmussen) Johansen.
In addition to her parents, Lois was predeceased by her husband, Augustus Kilburn, all her siblings and her daughter Dawn.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three daughters along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Glens Falls with the Rev. Paul Wagner officiating.
In loving memory of Lois, contributions may be made to The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 543 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.