Lois I. Kilburn

QUEENSBURY — Lois I. Kilburn, 91, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, after a brief illness.

Born Nov. 28, 1930, in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Camilla (Rasmussen) Johansen.

In addition to her parents, Lois was predeceased by her husband, Augustus Kilburn, all her siblings and her daughter Dawn.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three daughters along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will take place Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Glens Falls with the Rev. Paul Wagner officiating.

In loving memory of Lois, contributions may be made to The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 543 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.