QUEENSBURY — Lloyd W. Goodall, 65, passed away on Jan. 14, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

At Lloyd's request, there will be no services.

Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Albany.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

