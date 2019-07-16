WHITEHALL — Linda Beckwith, 75, of Beckwith Road, passed away unexpectedly in the Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall. A committal service will follow the Mass in the St. Alphonsus Cemetery in West Glens Falls.
A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of The Post-Star.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
