Lewis G. Chadwick

CROWN POINT — Lewis G. Chadwick, 61, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Mountain Lake Services Home in Crown Point.

Born on May 26, 1960, he was the son of the late Glen and Pearl (Peterson) Chadwick.

Left to cherish his memory is his aunt, Anne Peterson and several cousins.

Family and friends may call at 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A funeral service will follow the calling hours at noon at the funeral home.

Lewis will be laid to rest at the Clemens Cemetery, Dresden following the funeral service.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

For online condolences and to view Lewis’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.