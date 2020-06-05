SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Laurentia (Tia) Leburn Marino, 90, of South Glens Falls, died of natural causes on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 while a resident of Brunswick Health & Rehab in Ash, North Carolina. Tia was at peace and surrounded by family. Friends may call on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, only ten people will be invited into the funeral home at one time. A graveside service will follow the calling hour on Monday at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.