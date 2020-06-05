Laurentia (Tia) Leburn Marino
0 entries

Laurentia (Tia) Leburn Marino

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

March 12, 1930 — June 2, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Laurentia (Tia) Leburn Marino, 90, of South Glens Falls, died of natural causes on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 while a resident of Brunswick Health & Rehab in Ash, North Carolina. Tia was at peace and surrounded by family. Friends may call on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, only ten people will be invited into the funeral home at one time. A graveside service will follow the calling hour on Monday at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

To view a complete obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Laurentia Marino as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News