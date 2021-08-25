 Skip to main content
HUDSON FALLS — Laura Tougas, 96, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2021. Born June 2, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth (Prosser) Wemmitt.

Besides her parents, Laura was predeceased by her husband, Edgar Tougas, and her siblings, Evelyn (George) Holcomb, Lillian (William) Noonan), Harriet (Robert) Mansfield, Blanche (John) Clarke and Frank Wemmitt, Jr.

Survivors include her children: Richard (Ann) Tougas, Patricia (Victor) Shampo, Nancy (Serge) Gauthier and John (Sherry) Tougas; and 12 grandchildren.

A graveside will be conducted, 1 p.m., on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

