Laura Tougas
HUDSON FALLS — Laura Tougas, 96, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2021. Born June 2, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth (Prosser) Wemmitt.
Besides her parents, Laura was predeceased by her husband, Edgar Tougas, and her siblings, Evelyn (George) Holcomb, Lillian (William) Noonan), Harriet (Robert) Mansfield, Blanche (John) Clarke and Frank Wemmitt, Jr.
Survivors include her children: Richard (Ann) Tougas, Patricia (Victor) Shampo, Nancy (Serge) Gauthier and John (Sherry) Tougas; and 12 grandchildren.
A graveside will be conducted, 1 p.m., on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.