Feb. 10, 1944 — April 18, 2020

WARRENSBURG — Laura E. Rafferty, 76, of Library Avenue, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born Feb. 10, 1944 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Laurence and Leona (Wescott) Tracey.

At Laura’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled and her earthly remains will be laid to rest in Reynolds Cemetery, Thurman.

