× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Feb. 10, 1944 — April 18, 2020

WARRENSBURG — Laura E. Rafferty, 76, of Library Avenue, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born Feb. 10, 1944 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Laurence and Leona (Wescott) Tracey.

At Laura’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled and her earthly remains will be laid to rest in Reynolds Cemetery, Thurman.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook and condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Laura Rafferty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.