NEWCOMB — Larry A. Edick, 77, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at his home, after a long illness.
He leaves his wife, Patricia; sons, Larry Jr. and Scott (Jessica); daughters, Sheree (James) Maddison and Suzanne (Phillip) Griffis; his sister, Darlene Christman; four grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.
He was retired from Finch Pruyn as Woodlands Manager after 35 years.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
