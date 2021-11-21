Kristopher John Terry
HUDSON FALLS — Kristopher John Terry, 46, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, as the result of an automobile accident. He is lovingly remembered by his family. Kris was predeceased by his grandparents, aunts and uncles. He is survived by his mother, Nancy Chant-Terry-Hall; his three children: U.S. Air Force Sergeant Andrew Terry, Aden Terry and Amber Terry and their mother Crystal Sherman; sister, Kim Roberts and her partner Michael Runyon; nephews: Daniel Roberts and Braeden Roberts; aunt, Linda Chard of Oneida and several cousins. Memorial contributions may be sent to https://gofund.me/f47146af. At Kris’ request there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private. Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. kilmerfuneralhome.com
