QUEENSBURY — Kenneth Thomas Elms Sr., 70, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may left by visiting carletonfuneralhome.net.

