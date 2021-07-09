Kelly Jo (Pixley) Hopkins
GLENS FALLS — Kelly Jo (Pixley) Hopkins gained her wings on Saturday, June 26, 2021, after a battle with a long illness.
Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside ceremony that will take place Friday, July 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Pine View Cemetery.
In loving memory of Kelly, contributions may be made to Green Jackets Football Team Inc., 22 Hudson Falls Rd., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.