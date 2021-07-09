 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelly Jo (Pixley) Hopkins
0 entries

Kelly Jo (Pixley) Hopkins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kelly Jo (Pixley) Hopkins

GLENS FALLS — Kelly Jo (Pixley) Hopkins gained her wings on Saturday, June 26, 2021, after a battle with a long illness.

Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside ceremony that will take place Friday, July 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Pine View Cemetery.

In loving memory of Kelly, contributions may be made to Green Jackets Football Team Inc., 22 Hudson Falls Rd., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid customs here to stay for your post-pandemic wedding day

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News