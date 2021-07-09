Kelly Jo (Pixley) Hopkins

GLENS FALLS — Kelly Jo (Pixley) Hopkins gained her wings on Saturday, June 26, 2021, after a battle with a long illness.

Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside ceremony that will take place Friday, July 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Pine View Cemetery.

In loving memory of Kelly, contributions may be made to Green Jackets Football Team Inc., 22 Hudson Falls Rd., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.