FORT EDWARD — Kathleen E. Morency, 63, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 45 years, Timothy; her children, Patty Bills (Michael), Jamie Dudley, Matthew Morency (Tina), Patrick Morency (Nicole); bonus daughter, Heather Fredericks; grandchildren, Adam, Alyson, Nathan, Casey, Adam (Andrea Porter), Sean, Lauren, Abby, Leighton and Eliana; great-grandchildren, Fynn, Remi, Able, Benny, Timmy and Mason; brothers, Scott Dudley (Mindy), and Stephen Dudley; her dogs, Pebbles, Charley and Chumley; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Following calling hours, there will be a gathering at the Fort Edward Fire Department.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To view Kathleen’s Book of Memories, full obituary and to leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
