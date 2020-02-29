Karl Joseph Muzikar

Aug. 17, 1957 — Feb. 20, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS and COLCHESTER, VT — Karl Joseph Muzikar, 62, passed away in his sleep on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Born on Aug. 17, 1957, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Denise (Paradis) Muzikar and the late Joseph Muzikar.

Left to cherish his memory include his mother, Denise Muzikar; his siblings, Teresa Ann Muzikar and Kathryn M. Muzikar; three nephews; and his aunts and uncles.

At the family’s request there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Karl’s memory can be made to S.P.C.A. of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To view Karl’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

