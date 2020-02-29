Karl Joseph Muzikar
0 entries

Karl Joseph Muzikar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Karl Joseph Muzikar

Aug. 17, 1957 — Feb. 20, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS and COLCHESTER, VT — Karl Joseph Muzikar, 62, passed away in his sleep on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Born on Aug. 17, 1957, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Denise (Paradis) Muzikar and the late Joseph Muzikar.

Left to cherish his memory include his mother, Denise Muzikar; his siblings, Teresa Ann Muzikar and Kathryn M. Muzikar; three nephews; and his aunts and uncles.

At the family’s request there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Karl’s memory can be made to S.P.C.A. of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To view Karl’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Karl Muzikar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News