Karin E. Cook

NEWCOMB — Karin E. Cook, 70, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at her home after an extended illness. She was the music teacher at Long Lake Central School for over 30 years, as well as being a Red Cross water safety instructor for many years. She leaves her husband Leonard. Karin requested that there be no funeral services. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 U.S. Route 9, Schroon Lake, NY 12870.