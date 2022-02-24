 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Karin E. Cook

  • 0

Karin E. Cook

NEWCOMB — Karin E. Cook, 70, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at her home after an extended illness. She was the music teacher at Long Lake Central School for over 30 years, as well as being a Red Cross water safety instructor for many years. She leaves her husband Leonard. Karin requested that there be no funeral services. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 U.S. Route 9, Schroon Lake, NY 12870.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The power of chess during the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News