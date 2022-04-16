Karen Sue (LaRoe) Bills

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Karen Sue (LaRoe) Bills, 61, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Glens Falls, Hospital. Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 6 p.m. following the calling hours. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To read a full obituary, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.