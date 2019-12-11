Sept. 22, 1988 — Dec. 7, 2019

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Kaitlyn M. Donovan, 31, formerly of Queensbury, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at her home unexpectedly.

Born Sept. 22, 1988 in Watertown, to her parents, Brian Donovan and Linda (Wall) Bigger.

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Brian Donovan and Linda (Gordon) Bigger; boyfriend, Chris Leclerc; aunts and uncles on the Wall side include Susi and David Cartwright of Palm Springs California, Jim Wall of Wooster, Ohio, Gail and Tom Brandariz of Mahopac; of the Donovan side there are five aunts, one uncle and 15 cousins; as well as her dog, B and cat, Lizzy.

Friends and family are invited to join the family for calling hours from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

In loving memory of Kaitlyn, contributions may be made through www.Arthritis.org or to Arthritis Foundation Northeastern New York Office PO Box 38042, Albany, NY 12203-8042.

Condolences may be sent directly through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.