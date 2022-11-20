 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judson L. Smith

Judson L. Smith

KINGSBURY — Judson L. Smith, 84, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Born in Warrensburg on July 24, 1938, he was the son of the late Ruth (Hill) and Judson L. Smith Sr.

Judson worked for the Warren County Highway Department as traffic foreman for many years until his retirement.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jean L. Smith and his son and daughter, Donna and Dane.

A graveside ceremony will take place in the spring.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

