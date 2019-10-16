{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Judith A. (Armstrong) Strazzi, 74, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

At Judith's request, there will be no calling hours. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.

To leave online condolences and to read a full obituary, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

